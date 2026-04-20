The Myrtleford Film Society (MFS) is inviting the community to a screening of the 2025 Italian romantic-comedy; 'Somebody to Love', as part of this year's La Fiera celebrations.

Winner of the 2025 Nastro D'Argento Awards for 'Best Comedy' and 'Best Actress' and Italy's #1 box office hit of 2025, 'Somebody to Love' reveals the innermost thoughts and uncertainties of an Italian couple on their awkward first date, directed by Paolo Genovese.

In preparation for the screening, MFS president John Reynolds-Smith said the group was desperate to find ways to make the films shown more brilliant and display better clarity, to improve the viewing experience for the audience.

"To that end, we put in an application to the Myrtleford Hospital Op Shop and they were pleased to fund the purchase of a new laser projector, as they are often supportive of community groups' efforts," he said.

"The Myrtleford Hospital Op Shop donated $6500 for the new projector and we are going to put a plaque in the EMPAC foyer to acknowledge their generous gift."

The MFS contributed $500 for the installation of the projector itself.

Mr Reynolds-Smith said the difference in picture quality has been highly significant and 'a real win' for the town.

"The clarity is wonderful...we're now able to show films with brilliance and we recommend it for all to see," he said.

"We believe on the Saturday night during La Fiera, there will be many people still staying overnight in Myrtleford looking for somewhere to go, something to do...so this will fill that gap.

"We've sold 60 tickets already, which have been predominantly bought by visitors, which is wonderful because it means people are coming into town, learning about Myrtleford and spending in Myrtleford.

"However, there are still tickets available."

An added attraction for the evening includes the screening of a short film entitled 'Salvatore'.

This movie portrays the difficult and hazardous journey of Salvatore from pre-war Italy to his eventual life and success in the Ovens Valley.

The film-maker, Salvatore's grandson Luca Bonacchi, will also present the movie at the EMPAC.

"This charming short film will resonate with many of our Italian audience and also strongly appeal to all others as an historical glimpse into Myrtleford’s past," Mr Reynold-Smith said.

"This short nine-minute movie will also be on loop at the Myrtleford Historical Society museum over the La Fiera weekend."

The evening will kick off at 6pm with canapes, hors-d'ouvres and other refreshments to make up a light supper, with wines available for purchase, followed by the screening at 7pm.

Tickets are $25 per person and include the light supper prior to the movie screening.

The screening will take place at the EMPAC Theatre in Prince Street on Saturday, 16 May, with subtitles displayed throughout to allow the whole audience to enjoy the evening.