After two years of fundraising, preparations are almost complete for the Myrtleford community's commemorative bust to celebrate and remember the life, achievements and lasting impact of the late Dr Peter Broughton.

From when he started at the Standish Street Surgery in 1960 until his retirement in 1999, Dr Broughton served the community with distinction, delivering a generation into the world as the town's respected family doctor.

Gail Robertson, who has helped champion a lasting memorial for Dr Broughton, said he was just amazing and it "seems like our whole district wants to show their appreciation" for him through the support of the project.

"The community absolutely had him in their hearts, because he wasn't just a doctor, no," she said.

"He did a hell of a lot...he was their friend, their professor, their everything.

"He knew every member of every family and he knew how that family functioned."

Dr Broughton joined the Rotary Club of Myrtleford in 1969 and served as president twice and was awarded the Paul Harris fellowship in 1988, in recognition of his contribution to the establishment of Hawthorn Lodge and the extension of Barwidgee Lodge.

He was a life governor of the Myrtleford War Memorial District Hospital, a member of the hospital board, supported Legacy widows and helped initiate Meals on Wheels in town.

A plaque, which will be installed on Dr Broughton's finished memorial, is currently on display in the Myrtleford Bank WAW's window for the community to read up-close, as the thousands of dollars raised by the community were deposited in an account there.

Anita Toner said the group of volunteers are grateful to the Myrtleford community for all the effort they put in.

"Without their support, this could not have been done," she said.

"It's an absolutely fantastic effort by everybody in the town to remember Dr Broughton in our community."

The bust is currently in transit, as it was cast overseas and arranged by 'Avalon' from Sydney, which is the same company who arranged the busts of nurses Sister Alice Margaret O'Donnell and Elizabeth Rothery in the town's main square.

David Hogg, who started the bust project, said it will be the same height, same size and with the same plinth as the two nurses.

"Dr Broughton always guessed with 100 per cent accuracy what gender [a new] child would be," he remembered.

"He would say, 'it's going to be a boy', then if it turned out to be a girl and the parents said, 'but you said it was going to be a boy', he said; 'no, no, look in my notes, see that day I've written a girl'.

"So whatever he said it would be, he put in his notes the opposite: a 100 per cent strike rate."

The bust will reside in Jubilee Park, once the components are all assembled, with the community invited to a barbecue lunch for the unveiling.

"The installation will take place sooner rather than later," Mr Hogg said.

"The sooner, the better, hopefully within the next month or two.

"We'll keep the community up to date.

"There'll also be a stock of jelly beans at the gathering in Dr Broughton's honour...he was well known for having a jar of them at his offices.

"There's an old saying...when someone says, 'someone ought to do something', just remember you're someone."