Volunteers at the Myrtleford Op Shop are calling on the community to donate any excess food left unused in their pantries to help create more food boxes for those in need.

Myrt' Op Shop organiser, Dee vanRoevan, said donations have become desparately short, with double the volume of calls for food boxes than usual.

"We gave out seven of our Free Food Assistance parcels last week over the five days we were open, when normally we give out an average of three per week," she said.

"This cost-of-living crisis is hitting some local folk hard, but no-one should be hungry...it's just ridiculous.

"If you've got an excess of something at home and you don't need it, feel free to donate anything you can.

"No single item in our food boxes exceeds $3; noodles, pancake mix, tinned fruits, these are all under $3 and it's easy to add them to your weekly shop, then drop them off at the Op Shop the next time you go past.

"Helping somebody else is a really good thing to do and we really are lucky we have a lot of support and any donations are gratefully accepted."

Myrtleford Op Shop at 4-10 Clyde Street will accept any unwanted, non-perishable: UHT milk, cereal, tinned vegetables, tinned tomatoes, tinned spaghetti, cake or pancake mixes, tuna tins, Cup-A-Soups, tinned fruits, rice, pasta side-packs, two-minute noodles, fruit juice, cordial and school snacks.

Ms vanRoevan said the only requirement for food assistance is you must live in the Alpine Shire.

"This is a resource for local people, where those in need can supplement their food...every two weeks," she said.

"We are eternally grateful over the years for the support we've had from our community.

"One local lady makes marmalade and donates batches which we sell to put towards the food assistance money and every now and then we hold a raffle, but often the funds are topped up by myself and staff.

"All of our op shop profits go to Wangaratta oncology and the Jo Hogg Cancer and Wellness Education Fund...we're 100 per cent non-for-profit."

Ms vanRoevan said she also wished to thank those who stepped up to help her following a vehicle accident in recent months.

"A big 'thank you' to everybody for their support," she said.

"We've had some really good people offer to help."