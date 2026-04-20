Members of the Bright Garden Club are busy preparing for an evening of gardening entertainment, with 'Gardens Make Gardeners: Heirloom Seeds and the History of The Diggers Club' next week.

Julian Blackhirst, the new head of gardens at The Diggers Club - Australia’s largest community of gardeners - is set to attend the evening as guest speaker from 7.30pm on Tuesday, 28 April, at the Bright Senior Citizens/U3A Hall, in Cobden Street.

The talk is set at $10 entry, however tickets are free to school students in attendance.

There will be a lucky door prize, raffles and other giveaways, with the garden club members also set to serve supper at the end of the evening, for all visitors to enjoy.

Event organiser, Linda Meighan, said Mr Blackhirst has spent more than a decade managing the garden of The Diggers Club's 'St Erth' site in Blackwood and is now also in charge of 'Heronswood' in Dromana and 'Cloudehill' in Olinda.

"His passion is the cultivation and preservation of heirloom varieties across some of Australia's most significant heritage gardens," she said.

"He enjoys being surrounded by nature, creating edible gardens and sharing his experience of sustainable and organic gardening practices."

With assistance from the Community Bendigo Bank, Ms Meighan said club members were busy putting posters up all over the region.

The Diggers Club runs a 'Seed the Future' program, supporting school groups and communities with seeds and advice.

"We are hoping our local Bright P-12 College's sustainability program will be able to benefit from this," Ms Meighan said.

"Residents of Bright, as well as our autumn visitors are welcome to join.

"I think we'll all be inspired by the show and it will help us promote our nice gardens to showcase the region."