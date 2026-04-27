It's usually focused on helping others in Myrtleford, but this week Myrtleford Hospital and Community Op Shop (MHCOS) will be focused on itself as it undergoes a major make-over.

Renovations to the shelving and display layout of the Clyde Street second-hand store commenced Monday and are hoped to be completed by the end of this week.

Committee member, Jeanette Barton, said all the clothing racks and shelving are being replaced, with materials donated by the community.

“One of the committee member's husband made up a lot of the racks because he was an architect, so he measured everything out and built most of the cupboards which are still there today," she said.

“We’ve had a lot of things built by the Myrtleford Men’s Shed [over the years], which has also been a great help."

Ms Barton said the time had come to upgrade, as volunteers cannot move the heavy clothing racks and shelves with ease.

“The cabinets we’re getting are easy-assemble cabinets, but they’re all on casters, so we’ll be able to move things around if they don’t suit," she said.

“Same with the clothing; they’ll be on mobile racks which we can move around.

“It's a big job, but it’ll be much more functional for us.

“Also, right now you have to watch out for trip hazards; the footprint of some of our cabinets are actually quite large, so you have to be mindful of where you step."

The op shop's frugal make-over means its financial focus remains fundraising for others in the community.

Ms Barton said with local support it was "raising some seriously good dollars".

“Last year we supported approximately 12 community groups other than the hospital," she said.

“We’re very pleased with that..it's a fabulous response from the community and all our volunteers.

“We’re currently in the process of having two blank cheques made up; one will be made out to the hospital itself and the other will be to other groups within our community."

The 35 Clyde Street site, when re-opened, accepts donations of goods during opening hours of 10am to 4pm each weekday (except when closed on Mondays), and it also opens on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.