As the Bright Autumn Festival continues in earnest, the region has seen both locals and visitors alike enjoy the annual autumn events on offer, as well as the beauty of the local landscape.

Tourists have been spotted parked all along the Great Alpine Road, taking picturesque photos in front of our glorious trees once more, as they signal winter’s imminent arrival.

Festival committee president, Fenella O'Sullivan, said the town has been quite busy so far, following the first weekend of events.

“It’s been really great people have been able to get to town and visit,” she said.

“They’ve seen those beautiful leaves change colour and enjoyed all the things our community has to offer.

“The start of the local Bright Art Gallery showcase, Alpine Light Gallery and the Bright Singers’ performances have been amazing.

“There are also all the small events which happen throughout the week; beautiful open gardens and local tours - I hope everyone will be able to check them out.”

The highlight of the festival is the upcoming Al Findlay Gala Day this Saturday, which commences with the Rotary market along Ireland and Barnard streets, followed by the golden-themed Grand Parade, before this year's 'Bright’s Got Talent' showcase.

"We have over 20 floats registered for this year's parade," Ms O’Sullivan said.

"Some entries are new businesses and groups who haven't been in the festival before, which is fantastic.

“With regards to the golden theme, we wanted to tie back into the history of Bright, as it is an old mining town.

“It’s also a theme which allows people to be creative and let their imaginations run wild.

“We're very thankful to all our sponsors and local businesses who come onboard to make the festival happen.

“It wouldn't work without them.”

The festival officially kicked off last Friday evening, 24 April with a public opening ceremony in Howitt Park.

As a free, live-music event, beautifully lit by the golden setting sun, almost the whole town was drawn to the Sibley Soundshell.

Victoria Idoyaga and her family, on a three-day visit to Bright from Melbourne, said it was a relaxing riverside experience.

“We didn’t know about the event ahead of time, but we heard the music from the main street, so we came to check it out,” she said.

“It’s a perfect spot for an evening party; with the sunset and the music together, it's a great way to relax.”

For more information about the Bright Autumn Festival, visit: www.brightautumnfestival.org.au.