Thousands of attendees filled Mafeking Square at this year's ANZAC Day commemorations in Bright, over the combined dawn and morning services, held last Saturday, 25 April.

The dawn service was well attended, with many attendees enjoying a gunfire breakfast at the Bright RSL clubrooms afterwards.

The 11am service began with the catafalque party leading the parade down Ireland Street to the Clocktower, to the sound of guest bag-piper, Ross McLachlin and the Rats of Tobruk drummers.

"We are very pleased to help out the Bright RSL this year," drummer, Ally Brown said.

Senior vice president of the Bright RSL, Judy Moore, acted as Master of Ceremonies for the occasion, with president Ed Rositas as the official host.

"ANZAC Day is a day when we all come together to commemorate all who served," Mr Rositas said.

"No Australian is left untouched when a member of our defence force is killed in action."

Following further commemorative speeches, a rendition of the Last Post on the bugle by Jeremy O'Sullivan, renditions of the New Zealand and Australian national anthems, dismissal of the catafalque party and thanks from Ms Moore for who came out to participate in the morning's services, all attendees were invited to a barbecue lunch at the RSL clubrooms to conclude the day's proceedings.

Porepunkah locals, the Long family, were among those attending the morning service.

"We try and attend as often as we can," Kristine Long said.

Daughter Saskia acted as a wreath-bearer for the Porepunkah Primary School, with fellow school leader Xanthe Brown.

"My great-grandfather, Alexander Pope served in WWII in the RAAF," Saskia said.

"He was one of two servicemen out of 70 to return to the area.

"It's quite an honour to show our respect for the people who fought for us."