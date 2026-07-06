Victoria’s fire services are urging residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and a Home Fire Escape Plan as new figures show an increase in the number of preventable fire fatalities last year.

Figures compiled by CFA and FRV show there were a total of 21 preventable residential fire fatalities in Victoria last year.

This compares to 18 equivalent fatalities in 2024, with the highest number of deaths reported in winter.

The majority of fatal fires in 2025 - 85 per cent - started in bedrooms or living rooms.

CFA and FRV are calling on all Victorians to take action to help reduce the number of preventable fire fatalities by ensuring their homes are fitted with working smoke alarms and all occupants have a practiced Home Fire Escape Plan.

FRV acting deputy commissioner community safety and operational training, Mark Carter, said simple measures could be taken to significantly reduce the level of risk posed by house fires.

“When a fire breaks out, it spreads extremely quickly, meaning you, your family and other people you live with could have just seconds to escape,” he said.

“We’re asking families to check their smoke alarms, replace those that are not working or are more than 10-years old, and practice your Home Fire Escape Plan.

“It is important to get children who live in the home involved.

"Research shows that children aged up to four-years-old are at increased risk in the event of a fire occurring, so a Home Fire Escape Plan supported by working smoke alarms could save lives.”

A/DC Carter said a Home Fire Escape Plan should be tailored to your living environment and the abilities of everyone living in the home, such as a young child, an older person or someone with mobility issues.

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said an effective Home Fire Escape Plan starts with having working smoke alarms fitted in your home.

“Most fire fatalities are preventable," he said.

"If you think you are going to wake up during a house fire, think again.

"There are gases in the room putting you further to sleep, so a smoke alarm is really the only thing that will ensure you are alerted when a fire occurs and give you the opportunity to escape.

“We recommend interconnected smoke alarms, so that when one goes off, all smoke alarms will sound across the home.

"If you have battery-operated smoke alarms, remember to check and test them regularly and replace their batteries yearly.

“There is nothing more disheartening to a firefighter than when we go into a home and we see smoke alarms that aren’t functional.

"Only working smoke alarms save lives.”

For more information about smoke alarms and how to make a Home Fire Escape Plan, visit frv.vic.gov.au or cfa.vic.gov.au.

When making your Home Fire Escape Plan, remember:

• Know what to do if a fire occurs. Whether you are a homeowner or renter, you should have a Home Fire Escape Plan in place.

• Practice your plan with everyone in the home.

• If you must keep doors deadlocked, leave the keys in the door.

Tips for when there is a fire:

o Get out and stay out by getting down low and staying out of the smoke.

o If it is safe, close doors as you leave to slow down the spread of fire and smoke.

o Alert other people on your way out.

o Meet at your designated safe meeting place, such as the letterbox out the front of your home.

o Call Triple Zero (000) from a mobile phone or a neighbour’s phone.

By law, smoke alarms must be located between each bedroom area and the rest of the house, and on each level of the house.

When checking, installing, or replacing your smoke alarms, CFA and FRV recommend:

• Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom and living area.

• Use smoke alarms powered by a 10-year long-life battery.

• All smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years.

• Smoke alarms should be interconnected, so that when any alarm activates, all smoke alarms will sound.

• Smoke alarms should be installed on the ceiling at least 30cm from the wall.

• Smoke alarms should be tested monthly. Press the test button until the alarm sounds.

• Smoke alarms should be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner at least once a year.

• Replaceable batteries in a smoke alarm need to be changed yearly.

A smoke alarm campaign stakeholder kit is available at www.vic.gov.au/smoke-alarm-campaign-communications-kit.