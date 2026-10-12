Safer connection for walkers, cyclists

Works on the next stage of the Kiewa River Loop Trail, to provide a safer off-road connection for pedestrians and cyclists in Mount Beauty, are expected to commence next month. Alpine Shire Council last month awarded the tender for the Damms Road Link to North East Civil Construction Pty Ltd to undertake construction of the shared path, with works expected to begin in November. The project will deliver approximately 1.3 kilometres of sealed asphalt shared path along Nelse Street, Valley Avenue and Damms Road, connecting into Mount Beauty’s existing shared path network and extending towards the Kiewa River east branch. The new path will address an important missing link in the local network, providing greater separation between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles and improving connections between residential and industrial areas, the town centre, community facilities and recreation areas. The $797,000 project is fully funded by the Victorian government through the Safe Local Roads and Streets Program, an initiative of the Department of Transport and Planning and Transport Accident Commission. Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the project responds to strong community support for safer and better-connected walking and cycling infrastructure. “Our community has told us how important it is to continue building safe, accessible connections throughout the area, and the Damms Road Link is an exciting step towards that,” she said. “By providing a dedicated off-road path, we’re creating a safer option for people of all ages and abilities to walk, ride and move around Mount Beauty, whether that’s for recreation, getting around town or simply enjoying our beautiful surrounds. “Importantly, this project also brings us another step closer to the longer-term vision for the Kiewa River Loop Trail and a more connected network for the Upper Kiewa Valley.” The project has been identified through council’s Tracks and Trails Master Plan, with community consultation highlighting strong support for completing the Kiewa River Loop and providing safer off-road alternatives for pedestrians and cyclists. Council said impacted residents and businesses will be contacted directly before works begin and kept informed of any changes affecting property access. For more information on the project, and to be kept updated on the works, visit https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/kiewa-river-loop-trail-damms-road-link