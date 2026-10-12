Brighter Nights sees music-filled weekend at Bright Brewery

Hundreds of party-goers converged on Bright Brewery over the weekend as the inaugural 'Brighter Nights' electronic music festival was hosted at The Paddock, to shine a spotlight on Bright's growing appetite for dance music. Veteran DJ and event organiser DJ Beauy (pronouced Bowie) is confident 'Brighter Nights' will become a regular fixture on the region's entertainment calendar. "It was a huge success," he said. "I think this is going to be more than an annual event." Celebrations continued on Saturday night with an after-party at Don Mungo's, where three DJs kept the music flowing until 1am. "No one wants to go home at 10 o'clock on a Saturday night," DJ Beauy said. "Everyone wanted to kick on and Don Mungo's was the perfect place to do that." At 75, the veteran DJ remains as passionate as ever, recently performing until the early hours at the nightclub. "It's not a young person's sport," he joked. "It's just good fun music." DJ Beauy said the festival attracted visitors from Melbourne, Sydney and beyond. After the festival came to a close on Sunday afternoon, DJ Beauy expressed his gratitude to the Bright Brewery, patrons, performers and volunteers. Across the three-day event, 12 DJs in total took to the turn-tables, including; Wild Stallions, Mike Dyson, Matt Zarakis, Fraser Canobie, Whatsober, Emjaye, Ahmet Atasever LISSN/Rob Steep, Nick Angel, Nat & eM, Taglo and CTRL+57. DJ Beauy, who has performed locally for years at venues including 'Nightingales' and 'Project' gym, said the idea for the family-friendly event emerged shortly after the 'Brighter Days Festival' in March this year. "After Brighter Days finished, I thought, 'Hang on, we can do something else here; let's call it 'Brighter Nights','" he said. Following discussions with Bright Brewery earlier this year, plans quickly took shape. Dates were secured in April, a website was launched and a lineup of experienced Melbourne-based DJs was assembled. "They are headliners in their own right and play regularly at clubs and events across Melbourne," he said. "They all came on board for the love of it. "No one was paid and it's a free event for the whole family." DJ Beauy said the festival was designed to showcase the diversity of house and electronic dance music, with the atmosphere evolving throughout the day. "From 4pm through to 10pm, there's a lot that can change musically," he said. "By 10pm, it becomes a lot more adventurous, but this is not a rave; we wanted it to be a fun, well-managed community event." Buoyed by the event's success, DJ Beauy is already planning future editions and exploring additional locations across the region.