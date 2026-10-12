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Brighter Nights sees music-filled weekend at Bright Brewery

<p>BRIGHT BEAT: Inaugural Brighter Nights festival last weekend was a great success according to event organisers. PHOTOS: Bright Brewery</p>\\n
<p>BRIGHT BEAT: Inaugural Brighter Nights festival last weekend was a great success according to event organisers. PHOTOS: Bright Brewery</p>\\n

BRIGHT BEAT: Inaugural Brighter Nights festival last weekend was a great success according to event organisers. PHOTOS: Bright Brewery

The Paddock welcomes hundreds for weekend wall of sound.
Phoebe Morgan
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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