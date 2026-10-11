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Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

<p>IT\\'S GOOD TO BE BACK: Rovers United Bruck celebrate Matt Winter\\'s second wicket in as many balls to announce his return to the A grade side with a haul of 3/34. RUB would go on to win over Ovens Valley by 34 runs. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>IT\\'S GOOD TO BE BACK: Rovers United Bruck celebrate Matt Winter\\'s second wicket in as many balls to announce his return to the A grade side with a haul of 3/34. RUB would go on to win over Ovens Valley by 34 runs. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK: Rovers United Bruck celebrate Matt Winter's second wicket in as many balls to announce his return to the A grade side with a haul of 3/34. RUB would go on to win over Ovens Valley by 34 runs. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

The batting pair put on 110 in an unbeaten seventh wicket stand to hold off Tigers
Bailey Zimmermann
October 11, 2026 • 04:00
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 05:20

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Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
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