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Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL

<p>NEW THREADS: Dom Bedendo has earned his second chance in the AFL after signing with Fremantle last week. PHOTO: Courtesy Port Melbourne </p>\\n
<p>NEW THREADS: Dom Bedendo has earned his second chance in the AFL after signing with Fremantle last week. PHOTO: Courtesy Port Melbourne </p>\\n

NEW THREADS: Dom Bedendo has earned his second chance in the AFL after signing with Fremantle last week. PHOTO: Courtesy Port Melbourne

Belief, hard work and some signature Myrtleford grit sees Dom Bedendo back on an AFL list.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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