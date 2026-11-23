Voters across Alpine Shire will head to the polls this Saturday 28 November to help decide who will represent them in the Victorian Parliament for the next four years.

With the state election just days away, residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes at polling booths across the district, while those wanting to avoid election day queues can still vote early until Friday.

Early voting has been underway since Wednesday 18 November, with Victory Church in Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta, serving as the electorate’s only early voting centre.

The centre is open from 9am to 6pm today, tomorrow and Friday, giving voters another three days to cast their ballots before election day.

On election day, Saturday 28 November, you can vote at any of the following polling booths in Alpine Shire and nearby, open from 8am to 6pm:

- Alpine Events Centre - The Pavilion in Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve, Coronation Avenue Bright

- Wandiligong Primary School, 119 School Road, Wandiligong

- Porepunkah Primary School, 2 Martley Street, Porepunkah

- Tawonga Primary School, 91 Kiewa Valley Highway, Tawonga

- Mount Beauty Community Centre, 21 Kiewa Crescent, Mount Beauty

- Harrietville Community Hall, 210 Great Alpine Road, Harrietville

- St Albans Parish Hall, 5426 Kiewa Valley Highway, Running Creek

- Myrtleford Uniting Church Hall, 1 Albert Street, Myrtleford

- Dederang Multi-Purpose Building, 4454 Kiewa Valley Highway, Dederang

- Mudgegonga Hall, 1395 Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road, Mudgegonga

- Gapsted Public Hall, 3722 Great Alpine Road, Gapsted

- Whorouly Primary School, 18 Church Street, Whorouly

Telephone-assisted voting is also available for eligible voters who are blind, have low vision or have a physical disability and require assistance to vote.

Mobile voting services are operating to assist people in aged care, hospitals and those experiencing homelessness.

Voters can find election day polling locations, early voting centres and accessibility information through the VEC’s venue locator at vec.vic.gov.au/election-venue-locator.