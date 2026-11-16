A newly-formed group of passionate local business owners hopes to make Myrtleford shine this Christmas, with plans to transform the town into a festive destination for locals and visitors alike. Merry Myrtleford encourages businesses across town to decorate their shopfronts and help create a vibrant Christmas atmosphere throughout the holiday season. “Merry Myrtleford is a small group of Christmas-loving local business owners and operators who want to see our town sparkle with Christmas cheer this year and beyond,” team secretary, Bernadette Hays said. “We first met two months ago to come up with a plan to outline our vision for Christmas in Myrtleford. “We have written grant applications to help with funding and approached the Myrtleford Lions Club and the Myrtleford Hospital and Community Op Shop for donations. “Both have been very generous.” Merry Myrtleford has also partnered with the local Scout Group, whose members will provide valuable assistance with upcoming activities and events. Among the group's planned initiatives are the ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window’ Competition and the ‘Find the Elf’ trail, designed to encourage families to explore local businesses while celebrating the festive season. “Our aim is to raise local Christmas spirit, encourage people to visit Myrtleford and shop locally over the festive season,” Ms Hays said. “We also want to get the kids involved through activities like Find the Elf.” Ms Hays said the group is still awaiting the outcome of several grant applications and has further plans to make Christmas in Myrtleford even more memorable. While these additional projects are still being developed, the group has already distributed flyers to more than 100 local businesses, inviting them to take part in the Christmas window decorating competition. “Displays don’t need to be elaborate or costly,” Ms Hays said. “A few lights, some baubles, tinsel, a Christmas tree, or a little creativity can make a wonderful difference and help create a festive atmosphere throughout our town.” The competition will see community members vote for their favourite display, with the winning business earning the title of ‘Myrtleford's Best Christmas Window’. Businesses are encouraged to embrace any style of Christmas display, whether traditional, Australian-themed, humorous, elegant, creative or delightfully over-the-top. “There is no cost to participate,” Ms Hays said. “Simply decorate your window and let us know you're taking part.” Merry Myrtleford is hoping businesses across the town will embrace the initiative and help make Myrtleford sparkle this Christmas. For more information, visit the Merry Myrtleford Facebook page, or to join in and register your business, contact 0438 403 068 or email: merrymyrtleford@gmail.com