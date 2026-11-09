Alpine Shire Council has moved to clarify its role in the future of the Bright Rod Run following confirmation from the current organising committee the Bright Rod & Kustom Club Inc. (BRKC) it will not seek approval to run the event in 2027.

In a statement released by the Bright and District Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday 4 November, Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas acknowledged the longstanding contribution of the Bright Rod & Kustom Club Inc., volunteers, sponsors and supporters who helped establish the Bright Rod Run as one of the town's most recognisable annual events.

“Delivering an event of this scale requires a tremendous amount of time, energy and people power,” she said.

“While it is disappointing to hear the event will not proceed in its traditional format in 2027, we recognise the significant commitment involved in delivering an event of this size.

“Should organisers wish to explore future opportunities for the Bright Rod Run, council would be pleased to continue working collaboratively with them."

Council followed up with their own statement released on Friday 6 November, as the 2026 event commenced and stressed it had not cancelled the event, withdrawn approval, or prevented the Bright Rod Run from continuing beyond 2026.

The statement sought to explain council's role during the Bright Rod Run weekend, noting while BRKC ran the official event activities, council was responsible for managing the broader impacts on the township, including traffic control, public safety, waste management, parking, emergency access and coordination with emergency services.

According to council, the Bright Rod Run is the most resource-intensive annual event held within the shire.

Approximately $60,000 of ratepayer-funded resources are allocated each year to manage operational impacts associated with the weekend, alongside significant staff involvement in planning, permitting and stakeholder coordination.

Council said the event has also received annual financial and in-kind support from council for several years, although additional funding was not sought by the organising committee for the 2026 event.

Council also highlighted infrastructure works undertaken in 2026 within Pioneer Park to help accommodate event operations while protecting sporting facilities, describing the investment as part of its ongoing support for the event.

Addressing concerns about permit requirements, council said safety and risk management obligations applied to all major events and were designed to support successful event delivery rather than prevent it.

Event organisers are required to provide documentation needed to meet legislative and permit conditions before approvals can be granted.

Looking ahead, council said it remained willing to work with any future organisers interested in delivering a Bright Rod Run event.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the 40 to 50 community and tourism events held across the Alpine Shire each year.

Council thanked organisers, volunteers, businesses, emergency services personnel and staff for their contribution to the Bright Rod Run's success, describing the event as having made a significant social and economic contribution to Bright and the wider Alpine Shire.

Bright and District Chamber of Commerce president, Marcus Warner said the Bright Rod Run may be taking a break from its traditional format, "but Bright certainly isn't".

"Our doors are open, our community is welcoming and we look forward to seeing familiar faces back in town in November 2027," he said.