A new 'Historic Myrtleford Images' calendar is now available for 2027, thanks to the hard work of Myrtleford and District Historical Society (MDHS) over recent months.

The new edition marks the society's 20th successive calendar, which continues to be a blend of images from the Old School Museum albums and the Tiff Rayner collection.

Responsibility for publishing the calendar was undertaken by the historical society in 2017, following the initial years undertaken by the late Mr Rayner from 2008 to 2016.

The front cover photograph features several prominent citizens who made up the 'Board of Advice', responsible for sponsoring the construction of the first classroom at the original State School 955, at the corner of Elgin and Albert streets in 1870.

Today, with expanded classrooms and office space, the site is the home of the Myrtleford & District Historical Society Inc.

"The photographs selected for this calendar edition covers Myrtleford from 1870 right through to 1981," MDHS former president, John Taylor, OAM said.

"It was a real step of faith for us to commit at least $1500 at the beginning (in 2017) to produce a calendar, because of the associated risks.

"But after 10 years, the popularity of the calendar remains."

Printed this year by Benalla Printing, the calendar generates considerable interest amongst locals and previous residents and is seen as a means of supporting the work of the Old School Museum.

"The museum has sold a few already," John said.

"Last year we sold out, which is a little unusual because we always have a few up our sleeve.

"The calendars will end up all over the place as gifts: some will be sent to the United Kingdom, some will go to North America and so on."

Mr Taylor said there is no one theme for this edition.

"The spread of topics covered within the calendar is quite broad," he said.

"There's always been a mixture of historical Myrtleford photos and from around the district.

"[They cover] individual lives, industry and development, sport and recreation...it's quite comprehensive."

While the group planned throughout September for printing in October, Philippa Cartwright said there were 'robust discussions' on which photos would make the cut and which were to be saved for next year.

125 of the calendars can be purchased at the Myrtleford Newsagency, the post office, or by visiting the Old School on Sundays, from 11am to 2pm.

"Minus the billions we've sold already," Trish Bardoe joked.