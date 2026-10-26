By Lily Picciocchi.

An antique automotive assembly is set to descend on Pioneer Park this November as the Bright Rod Run returns for its 34th year.

The Bright Rod & Kustom Club will host the engine-enthusiast event, soon to take place from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November.

Last year’s Show’n’Shine event saw between 350 to 400 cars entered in the display, with over 6000 attendees on the day.

It is estimated the entire rod run weekend saw around 15,000 people celebrate their favourite classic cars.

Unlike previous years, the oval and netball courts at Pioneer Park will not be used, with the Show'n'Shine major event exclusively held on site on Sunday 8 November.

Bright Rod & Kustom Club treasurer, Mike Dealy, said a number of logistical changes have been made this year.

"We've basically had to do a complete redesign of the weekend," he said.

"It will still be a good day, but just a different atmosphere than what we normally have.

"The cars [on display in these] events are just amazing.

"They're of a standard you just don't see that often and that's why we've worked so hard to make sure the cars are always presented on grass.

"They're typically not presented anywhere they're likely to get dusty or dirty, because they are such a high-quality class of cars.

"We're going to see some really, really good cars in, hopefully a lovely, sunny, bright environment."

Mr Dealy said there would still be opportunities to admire countless impressive vehicles and also browse a number of stalls at the Bright Rotary Market on site on the Sunday.

"The Rotary Market has worked in conjunction with us, since we took over the Bright Rod Run in 2013," he said.

"The last time I spoke with them, they said they had about 80 stalls booked."

The range of stalls at Pioneer Park are sure to feature a variety of homemade items and crafts, food, clothing, skincare and more, with some motoring and trade stands as well.

The annual event, run by the non-profit Bright Rod & Kustom Club, will give proceeds back to the community through charities and bursary grants.

The club will set up a merchandise stall and communications hub at the Uniting Church in Ireland Street from Friday.

Attendees are still expected to enjoy a cruise around town and take part in the Poker Run on the Saturday, to raise funds for Motor-Neurone Disease research and support for patients and their families.

Mr Dealy said organisers hoped to see around 200 cars this year.

"Anything more than that will be a bonus for us," he said.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1646342