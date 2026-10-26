Myrtleford Show 2026 a triumph!

Thousands of people streamed through the gates of the Myrtleford Show last Saturday 24 October, to enjoy everything about the experience, including carnival rides, camel-riding tours, woodchopping, acrobatics, agricultural displays, live music and more. Held at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve, the annual event drew strong crowds throughout the day, with show-goers exploring the main pavilion's extensive display of produce, artwork, photography and handicrafts while enjoying a packed program of entertainment around the grounds. Organisers said the day ran smoothly and featured a number of new attractions, including a fishing demonstration complete with a thousand-gallon tank beside the cattle pavilion. Among the many competitors to enjoy success on the day was Benalla rider Joshy Yates and his Welsh pony 'Tricky', who claimed three Supreme Championship ribbons in the lead category of the hunter classes. The pair added the Myrtleford honours to their recent successes at Wangaratta, Tatura, Shepparton and Corowa. A colourful contribution from Everton Primary School for this year's show saw a life-sized fibreglass cow add a spot of spectacle to the festivities, decorated with students' collaborative designs and created through the Dairy Australia Picasso Cow Program throughout the year, as students learned about Australia's dairy industry. Fortunately, the students' vibrant work-of-art happened to find a box of Nightingales Alpine apples as it was added to the main pavilion display. A popular attraction throughout the day was the Bushfield Farm Camels exhibit, where visitors queued for the opportunity to ride Jazzy, Big Bob, Boogharti and Aber around the oval. Operators Jimmy and Kylie Finn said the camel rides were a hit with families, while Emily Alexander said watching children enjoy the experience was one of the highlights of the show. Young Henry Roszak was equally enthusiastic after dismounting from a camel ride. "I want to see the dirt bike and fishing displays, play a fireman at the CFA stand and definitely visit the reptile tent," he said. Elsewhere, entertainer Poppy Bubbles delighted children by sending enormous streams of floating bubbles across the showgrounds, while Mali Watling of Harrietville and Reeve Rist of Falls Creek enjoyed taking a spin in Water Walkers; inflatable bubble-shaped 'boats' which allow participants to roll their way across the surface of a pool. In the afternoon, the Tiny Tot competition also proved popular, with dozens of underage entrants showing off their signature show look. Seven-week-old Milo claimed the Under 12 Months title, sleeping peacefully in his father's arms throughout the judging. Ayla won the Show Toddler category for children aged one to two years, while Dakota impressed judges to take out the Show Tiny Tot division for three to five-year-olds. Miller was named Show Junior and Ella Joy claimed top honours in the Show Teen category. There was no shortage of entertainment on offer throughout the grounds, with face painting, a petting zoo, sheep-shearing demonstrations, carnival rides and a variety of food stalls serving everything from fairy floss and Dagwood dogs, while a delicious spread of homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches was offered in the main pavilion. Adding to the festive atmosphere, performers from Albury's Amazing Fruit Fly Circus captivated audiences with a series of gravity-defying routines throughout the afternoon. Fortunately, wet weather held off until the early hours of Sunday morning, allowing the traditional fireworks display to illuminate the night sky and bring another successful Myrtleford Show to a spectacular close.