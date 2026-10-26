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Myrtleford Show 2026 a triumph!

<p>HIGH SPEED SPIN: The energy was elevated at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve last weekend as Show Day drew thousands of attendees eager to go on rides, find their favourite show-bag and try their luck in carnival row and more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>HIGH SPEED SPIN: The energy was elevated at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve last weekend as Show Day drew thousands of attendees eager to go on rides, find their favourite show-bag and try their luck in carnival row and more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

HIGH SPEED SPIN: The energy was elevated at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve last weekend as Show Day drew thousands of attendees eager to go on rides, find their favourite show-bag and try their luck in carnival row and more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan

Thousands flocked to Myrtleford Recreation Reserve for day of family fun last Saturday.
Phoebe Morgan
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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