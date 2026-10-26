The creativity and talent of Bright P-12 College students will take centre stage when the college’s annual art exhibition opens at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre in November.

Featuring work from students across prep to Year 12, the exhibition celebrates the imagination, technical skills and dedication of young artists and designers.

The official opening on Wednesday 11 November at 6:30pm will include live performances by secondary music students, with light refreshments available for guests.

Janmaree Duguid, the arts and technologies KLA curriculum leader and secondary art teacher, said the exhibition provided a valuable opportunity for students to share their achievements with the wider community.

“The exhibition gives our students the chance to showcase the ideas, skills and creativity they have developed throughout the year," she said.

"It is wonderful to see the diversity of work produced across all year levels and the pride students take in their finished pieces.”

Visitors can explore an extensive range of work from across the college’s arts and technologies programs.

Secondary displays will include digital technology, woodwork, metalwork, media, visual art and visual communication design.

Work by senior VCE students studying Media, Art Creative Practice and Product Design will also be featured, alongside an exciting collection of artwork created by primary students.

A highlight of this year’s exhibition is the artwork featured on the official event poster, designed by Art Creative Practice student Audra Tough.

Her sculpture, developed as one of her final artworks reflects the innovation and creative thinking encouraged through the college’s art program.

"This year, I’m proud of my achievements in Creative Practice, especially fast tracking a Year 11 subject as a Year 10 student," she said.

"My sculpture, ‘Individuality of the Iris’ was inspired by artist David Smith’s sculpture ‘Australia’ (1950) and my interest in iridology.

"I’m proud to have developed my skills and have my work selected for this year’s exhibition poster."

Ms Duguid said the exhibition was an opportunity to recognise the efforts of students and staff while celebrating the important role of the arts in school life.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the exhibition and support our students," she said.

"We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved and grateful for the continued support of our school and wider community.”

The exhibition is open to the public from Thursday 12 November to Wednesday 18 November, with daily viewing hours from 10am to 8pm.

The community is warmly invited to attend and celebrate the creative achievements of Bright P-12 College students.

The Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre is located at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.