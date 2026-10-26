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Communities urged to get fire ready ahead of summer

<p>FIRE-FIGHTING FAMILY DAY: Bright CFA captain Brad Drennan and community safety coordinator Charlotte Roscoe will roll out the fire-ready carpet for the station\\'s community Open Day event. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>FIRE-FIGHTING FAMILY DAY: Bright CFA captain Brad Drennan and community safety coordinator Charlotte Roscoe will roll out the fire-ready carpet for the station\\'s community Open Day event. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

FIRE-FIGHTING FAMILY DAY: Bright CFA captain Brad Drennan and community safety coordinator Charlotte Roscoe will roll out the fire-ready carpet for the station's community Open Day event. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Open days at Bright, Mt Hotham/Dinner Plain and Falls Creek CFA brigades this Saturday.
Phoebe Morgan
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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