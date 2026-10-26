Communities urged to get fire ready ahead of summer

Residents across Bright, Mount Hotham, Dinner Plain and Falls Creek are being encouraged to attend Get Fire Ready community events being hosted by local CFA brigades this Saturday. The open days form part of the CFA's annual campaign to help residents to prepare themselves and property for the bushfire season and better understand fire risk, emergency warnings and plan for fire emergencies. At the Bright CFA shed, community safety coordinator Charlotte Roscoe said Saturday's events provide an opportunity for communities to come together, learn valuable safety information and engage with local emergency services and discuss their fire plans. "We want to involve as many community members as possible and encourage them to come along for information sessions, meet local emergency service personnel and enjoy some fun activities for children," she said. Bright CFA Captain Brad Drennan said the primary goal was to ensure residents understood the risks they may face during the fire season and know how to respond if a bushfire threatened their area. "What we want to do is help our community become well prepared and understand what they are going to do in a fire-prone area or under fire risk," Capt Drennan said. "What is their plan? How do they initiate that plan? And what does it involve for them? Whether they choose to stay and defend, or leave early. "It is important they understand those options and make decisions before an emergency occurs." Capt Drennan said CFA strongly encouraged people to leave early wherever possible, while also helping residents understand official warnings and advice. "Effectively, what we're trying to do is ensure community safety, to help people understand how the warning system works and when to activate their fire plan," he said. "Make sure you've downloaded the VicEmergency app, understand what the warnings mean and know when to enact the household fire plan." The Bright event at the fire station in Churchill Avenue runs from 9.30am to 12.30am and will include a sausage sizzle from 11am, children's activities throughout the morning and displays from emergency service organisations. Representatives from Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria, HVP Plantations and the SES have been invited to attend. Mt Hotham-Dinner Plain CFA's event runs from 10am to 2pm at the fire station at Hotham Heights (82 Great Alpine Road) with members on hand to offer advice. Falls Creek CFA's event runs from 10am to 2pm at the fire station on Bogong High Plains Road with members on hand to offer advice. Event details: Saturday 31 October: Bright CFA: from 9:30am to 12:30pm - An Open Day and Get Fire Ready event at the fire station on Churchill Avenue. Activities include a sausage sizzle, fire truck displays, children's activity packs, a Get Fire Ready bag for each household and more. Mt Hotham-Dinner Plain CFA: from 10am to 2pm - An Open Day at the fire station at Hotham Heights, 82 Great Alpine Road, with brigade members available to provide fire safety information and advice. Falls Creek CFA: from 10am to 2pm - An Open Day at the Falls Creek fire station on Bogong High Plains Road, with members on hand to answer questions and provide bushfire preparedness advice.