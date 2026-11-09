Thousands turn out for Bright Rod Run as organisers hand over the keys

Bright was bustling with thousands of car enthusiasts over the weekend as hundreds of classic vehicles of every colour and style rolled into town for the 34th Bright Rod Run. From Friday, visitors lined the streets to admire hot rods, vintage cars and custom builds, while Saturday's Poker Run and Cruise for a Cause drives saw fleets of vehicles take to the roads in support of fundraising efforts. Spectators gathered beneath trees, gazebos and tents along the Great Alpine Road to watch the colourful procession, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the weekend. Bright Rod and Kustom Club treasurer Mike Dealy estimated between 250 and 300 vehicles attended the club's official Show and Shine at Pioneer Park, which together with the Rotary market was enjoyed by several thousand patrons. "From our perspective, we had a reasonable number of cars," Mr Dealy said. "All in all, it was a lovely day on Sunday. "It didn't look the same as previous years when it was on the footy oval, but everyone still seemed to have a good time." The event was the final Bright Rod Run to be organised by the Bright Rod and Kustom Club, although Mr Dealy said there had already been interest from others keen to take over its future management. "There are a couple of people interested in trying to pick up the event, so they've asked us for assistance working through the processes and liabilities," he said. "The club itself will still be involved and we'll help where we can." Mr Dealy thanked visitors for their support and praised the behaviour of both entrants and spectators. "The crowd was really fantastic," he said. "You wouldn't know on Monday there had been an event on over the weekend...there was very little mess and people were simply enjoying themselves and watching the cars go by." For first-time visitors Jenna Price and daughter Lily Draper from Wagga Wagga, the Bright Rod Run was an unforgettable experience. The pair praised the friendly atmosphere, classic cars and enthusiastic crowds. Lily was especially thrilled when several owners invited her to sit inside their prized vintage vehicles. "It's a good family event," Jenna said. "We'd definitely come back next year." Among the entrants in Sunday's Show & Shine at Pioneer Park was Sunbury's Scott Jones, who brought along his recently acquired 1929 Ford Model A hot rod for the first time. "Everyone really likes it because it's something different," he said. Scott and his family have already booked accommodation for next year and hopes the event continues. For Adam Smith and his family from Bairnsdale, returning to Bright has become an annual tradition. This year, son Finley proudly cruised around in his miniature Charger while the family admired the hundreds of vehicles on display. "We love Bright and we'll keep coming back every year," Adam said.