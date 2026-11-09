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Thousands turn out for Bright Rod Run as organisers hand over the keys

<p>YOU\\'RE IN GOOD CAR COMPANY HERE: A fleet of retro relics rolled into Bright over the weekend to put on a dazzling display for devoted fans. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>YOU\\'RE IN GOOD CAR COMPANY HERE: A fleet of retro relics rolled into Bright over the weekend to put on a dazzling display for devoted fans. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

YOU'RE IN GOOD CAR COMPANY HERE: A fleet of retro relics rolled into Bright over the weekend to put on a dazzling display for devoted fans. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

Gleaming hot rods bring colour, crowds and community spirit to Bright's streets.
Phoebe Morgan
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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