A Myrtleford man is to face Wangaratta Magistrates Court today over an alleged arson attack on Myrtleford Convenience and Gift Shop which police say endangered the life of an employee last week. The 34-year-old man was arrested in Myrtleford last Wednesday and appeared briefly in court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody to reappear in court today. He is facing charges of criminal damage by fire, intent to endanger life, reckless conduct endangering life and possessing a prohibited weapon. Detective Senior Constable James Howarth of Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said its alleged the man entered the Clyde Street business at 12.57pm last Tuesday with a clear pump bottle filled with an accelerant, which he sprayed on a staff member and inside the store. "He has exited the store and knelt down outside and ignited the accelerant, then fled the scene," Det Sen Const Howarth said. "Fortunately the staff member was able to close the premise's roller doors, and has stamped on flames to extinguish them in the store." Det Sen Const Howarth said the quick action to close the roller doors, starving the fire of oxygen to prevent its spread, probably saved the shop and other shops. "The fire caused some superficial damage to the floor and shelving, but nothing major...and the staff member wasn't burnt," he said. Det Sen Const Howarth said police do not believe the alleged incident is linked to any organised criminal arson attacks on tobacco shops. "We believe this to be a one-off incident...the motive is unknown at this stage and our investigations are continuing," he said. "The defendant hasn't sought to hide his identity...we're looking at any potential mental health or drug issues at play." Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Wangaratta detectives (5723 0888) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).