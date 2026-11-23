Ovens couple Priscilla and Pete Helffenstein's infectious hospitality to share their picturesque and tranquil piece of the Ovens Valley has seen them crowned Airbnb's Hosts of the Year throughout all of Australia. Out of thousands of operators countrywide, the pair were announced the national winners at the sixth annual Airbnb Host Awards last week. Airbnb's Country manager for Australia, Susan Wheeldon, said Airbnb data, guest ratings and reviews, alongside a judging panel of which she was a member, helped to celebrate and recognise the hosts who go above and beyond for their guests and consistently deliver an outstanding experience with their welcoming and thoughtful hospitality. Priscilla and Peter have had their converted tobacco shed at their 20 acres Ovens property on Airbnb for the last two years - and the boutique Oro retreat cradled between mountains and Happy Valley Creek has registered a five star rating from 139 reviews. The two-bedroom haven features underfloor-heated ensuites, a cosy wood burner, and light-filled open living, with guest able to relax under the wrap-around verandah, watching wildlife, meet grazing sheep, and get a taste of fresh produce from the three-acre blueberry orchard farmed on the property. Judge Geoff Gedge said the couple's dedication to their guests is "nothing short of extraordinary". "At Oro, they haven’t just restored a piece of regional Victoria’s heritage, they’ve created a benchmark for heartfelt hospitality where every single visitor feels completely cared for on their family’s blueberry farm.” Priscilla and Peter said it had been "incredibly rewarding to welcome guests" and share a place that has become so special to them. “When we moved to the property, we fell in love with the beauty and tranquility of the area and wanted to create a space where other people could experience that too," they said. "Oro grew from our vision to transform part of one of the old barns into somewhere guests could come to slow down, enjoy the quiet, the birdsong and incredible night skies, while also having everything the Alpine region has to offer on their doorstep.” The couple believe a big part of their success is creating an experience that feels genuine to the property and the region. "We love where we live, and we’ve tried to make Oro a place where guests can genuinely switch off, enjoy the surroundings and experience the things that made us fall in love with the area in the first place," they said. "We put a lot of care into the property and into making guests feel welcome, so being recognised as Host of the Year for our listing on Airbnb has been incredibly special.”