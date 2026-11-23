The Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry reflected on a year of strong community engagement, business advocacy and regional partnerships at its Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday 17 November at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall. Dozens of local business owners attended the meeting, which also featured award-winning food writer and author Richard Cornish as guest speaker. The AGM supper featured delicious fare from local producers, including: Stony Creek Trout Farm, Gamila, Pepo Farms, Edible Alchemy, Peaks Cheese, Slow Grown Food, Michel Renoux, Dandelion Harvest, Bush Track Wines, Billy Button Wines and King River Brewing. Chamber president Jim van Geet highlighted a number of achievements from the past year, including the ongoing success of the Myrtleford Bush Market, which attracted around 3000 visitors to the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve in January. Now operating for more than 30 years, the market remains one of the town's most popular and enduring events. Mr van Geet said the opening of the Myrtleford Splash Park in September 2025 was a major milestone for the town. "The splash park's certainly one of the biggest things we've done in the last 12 months and one which has worked well," he said. "It's certainly getting a lot of visitation at the moment and it's going to get a lot more over summer." The Alpine Outreach Inc. mobile health service for skin cancer screening across North East Victoria was also one of chamber's key projects, as well as involvement with Grow Myrtleford+, which is a sub-fund of the 'Into Our Hands' Community Foundation. During the year, the initiative supported local fundraising and awareness activities, including the return of the Twilight Christmas Carols in the town piazza. Looking ahead, Mr van Geet said several projects were currently underway to further raise Myrtleford's profile. "We have a couple of projects in hand at the moment which will really elevate Myrtleford and put it out there in the public sphere," he said. "We'll be doing some TV work as well to promote Myrtleford, as well as online and social media platforms. "That's a work in progress." Mr van Geet also praised chamber treasurer Louise Benini for her contribution to the organisation and the success of the AGM, and said she "does an excellent job in chamber promotion, social media and everywhere else". The chamber elected the following office bearers for the coming year: president Jim van Geet, vice president Dan Pusvacietis, treasurer Louise Benini, secretary Kerry Murphy, minute secretary Leesa Borsi and executive member Amy Rogers. For more information visit: https://www.visitmyrtleford.com/