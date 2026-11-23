You have until 6pm today, Wednesday 25 November to apply for a postal vote and be part of the estimated 750,000 Victorians participating in the 2026 state election by post.

Voters can pick up a postal vote application form at post offices across the state.

"You do not need a reason to apply for a postal vote – just make sure you lodge your application before 6pm," Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel said.

He said the Victorian Electoral Commission works closely with Australia Post to deliver ballot packs, and to make sure every postal vote that’s completed and mailed by 6pm on Saturday 28 November is counted.

Voters can also drop their completed postal ballot pack to any voting centre before voting closes at 6pm this Saturday 28 November.

For more information on postal voting visit vec.vic.gov.au or call 131 832.