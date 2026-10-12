Gapsted Estate's future secured under new ownership

Gapsted Estate Winery and its brands have been acquired by North East wine business, Redbank Wines, which plans to consolidate and grow the winery's pivotal role in the Alpine Valleys viticulture industry. The company last week confirmed the acquisition from the administrator, ending more than 10 months of uncertainty after Victorian Alps Wine Company Pty Ltd (trading as Gapsted Estate) and Victorian Alps Winery Pty Ltd was placed in voluntary administration by its directors on 27 November last year, and a search for a buyer for the largest, multi-faceted wine business in the Alpine Valleys commenced. The sale brings together the wine interests of Redbank’s principals, Phil Ross, Gerald Judd and Michael Murtagh, who have longstanding connections to the wine industry and extensive vineyard and winery interests throughout North East Victoria. The three families own Redbank Wines in the King Valley, as well as parts of Buller Wines at Rutherglen and hold substantial vineyard assets there and at the high-altitude vineyards of the Myrrhee Ridge. The acquisition of Gapsted Estate provides a new home for the group’s Redbank, Gapsted and Vic Alps wine brands, bringing together a portfolio with a strong connection to North East Victoria. Gapsted Estate adds a fully-established 11,500 tonne winery and cellar door in the Alpine Valley to the group’s existing vineyard and winery interests across the King Valley and Rutherglen. The owners see the acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen their long-term commitment to the King and Alpine valleys while investing in the future of the region and its wine industry. "The acquisition of the winery and brands will increase our focus on the quality and diversity of the King Valley and Alpine Valley,” Mr Murtagh said. “We will look to add to the diversity and quality of the existing Gapsted brands while keeping the traditions of the winery alive. “We already source and grow grapes in the King Valley and look forward to increasing our commitments to the King and Alpine regions, particularly the local communities.” Mr Murtagh said the new ownership will provide an opportunity to further increase commitment to growers across the region. He said Gapsted Estate will continue as an established regional wine brand, with a renewed focus on developing its cellar door, wholesale and online sales channels. The owners also intend to build a strong cellar door and wine tourism presence for Redbank Wines at the new winery, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the Redbank range alongside Gapsted Estate and High Country wines brands. While Gapsted Estate's existing restaurant will not operate, Mr Murtagh said they will be serving cheese platters on-site to complement their wines by end of this month. He said contract processing will remain a significant part of the business, and they will do more next vintage than Gapsted Estate Winery has done in several years, with all their own grapes to be processed on-site. Mr Murtagh said the Vic Alps Wine brands will continue to focus on online retail, building on its existing presence in this sales channel for the group’s portfolio. The three families believe the combination of the businesses provides a strong foundation for continued investment in the region, while preserving the heritage of Gapsted Estate and creating new opportunities for its brands, customers, growers and local community. Based in the high-altitude King Valley, Redbank Wines was purchased by the three families from the Hill-Smith family of Yalumba Wines in 2018. Since then, the business has continued to build its reputation as a significant on-premise wine brand in Australia, growing its presence with popular sparkling grape varieties.