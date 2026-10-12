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Gapsted Estate's future secured under new ownership

<p>ANOTHER GLASS FOR GAPSTED: Gapsted Estates\\' new operators, Redbank Wines, strengthens North East portfolio and furthers local ownership. PHOTO: Redbank Wines.</p>\\n
<p>ANOTHER GLASS FOR GAPSTED: Gapsted Estates\\' new operators, Redbank Wines, strengthens North East portfolio and furthers local ownership. PHOTO: Redbank Wines.</p>\\n

ANOTHER GLASS FOR GAPSTED: Gapsted Estates' new operators, Redbank Wines, strengthens North East portfolio and furthers local ownership. PHOTO: Redbank Wines.

Redbank Wines looks to help grow local industry.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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