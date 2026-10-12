Riley Smith and Niamh Thorn took home Myrtleford's senior and A grade best and fairest awards as the club celebrated the end of their season at the RC McNamara Reserve Ablett Pavilion last Friday night.

Smith went from strength-to-strength in his second season with the club becoming one of the premier ruckman in the Ovens and Murray competition.

He won the club count 40 votes clear of runner-up Jaxon East.

Thorn was a standout in defence for the Saints this season winning the A grade count from Jorja Reidy and Saige Broz.

Full list of award winners include:

SENIORS

Best and fairest: Riley Smith.

Runner-up best and fairest: Jaxon East.

Leading goal kicker: Ryley Sharp.

Saints Way award: Brady Sharp.

Most improved: Nicholas Ferguson.

Best backman award: Brady Sharp.

Best player 21 and under: Ashton McPherson.

Best in finals: Riley Smith.

A GRADE

Best and fairest: Niamh Thorn.

Runner-up best and fairest: Jorja Reidy.

Saints Way award: Saige Broz.

RESERVES

Best and fairest: Jake Riley.

Runner-up best and fairest: Rhys Grant.

Leading goal kicker: Brody Bouker.

Saints Way: Charlie Eames.

Most improved: Lachie Stripeikis.

Most consistent: Cooper Howden.

B GRADE

Best and fairest: Tina Way.

Runner-up best and fairest: Charli Parolin.

Saints Way award: Alexis Johnson.

Rising star: Charli Parolin.

C GRADE

Best and fairest: Eve Way.

Runner-up best and fairest: Zahra Pitts.

Saints Way award: Georgia Southern.

THIRDS

Best and fairest: Zack Carroll.

Runner-up best and fairest: Will Graham.

Leading goal kicker: Bailey Robb 13 goals.

Saints Way award: Zeke Menz and Ben McMasters.

Most improved: Max McMahon.

Most consistent: Axel Hume.

17 & UNDER

Best and fairest: Milla Corcoran.

Runner-up best and fairest: Gemma Corcoran.

Saints Way award: Remy Lloyd.

Best in finals: Gemma Corcoran.

15 & UNDER

Best and fairest: Isobel Way

Runner-up best and fairest: Tiahna Patten

Saints Way award: Goldie Cartwright.

CLUB PERSON AWARDS

Best clubman: Jake and Emma Sharp.

Club person of the year: John Pryor.

Kevin Smith Perpetual Trophy: Janelle McMasters.