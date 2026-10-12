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Riley Smith and Niamh Thorn took home Myrtleford's senior and A grade best and fairest awards as the club celebrated the end of their season at the RC McNamara Reserve Ablett Pavilion last Friday night.
Smith went from strength-to-strength in his second season with the club becoming one of the premier ruckman in the Ovens and Murray competition.
He won the club count 40 votes clear of runner-up Jaxon East.
Thorn was a standout in defence for the Saints this season winning the A grade count from Jorja Reidy and Saige Broz.
Full list of award winners include:
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Riley Smith.
Runner-up best and fairest: Jaxon East.
Leading goal kicker: Ryley Sharp.
Saints Way award: Brady Sharp.
Most improved: Nicholas Ferguson.
Best backman award: Brady Sharp.
Best player 21 and under: Ashton McPherson.
Best in finals: Riley Smith.
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Niamh Thorn.
Runner-up best and fairest: Jorja Reidy.
Saints Way award: Saige Broz.
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Jake Riley.
Runner-up best and fairest: Rhys Grant.
Leading goal kicker: Brody Bouker.
Saints Way: Charlie Eames.
Most improved: Lachie Stripeikis.
Most consistent: Cooper Howden.
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Tina Way.
Runner-up best and fairest: Charli Parolin.
Saints Way award: Alexis Johnson.
Rising star: Charli Parolin.
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Eve Way.
Runner-up best and fairest: Zahra Pitts.
Saints Way award: Georgia Southern.
THIRDS
Best and fairest: Zack Carroll.
Runner-up best and fairest: Will Graham.
Leading goal kicker: Bailey Robb 13 goals.
Saints Way award: Zeke Menz and Ben McMasters.
Most improved: Max McMahon.
Most consistent: Axel Hume.
17 & UNDER
Best and fairest: Milla Corcoran.
Runner-up best and fairest: Gemma Corcoran.
Saints Way award: Remy Lloyd.
Best in finals: Gemma Corcoran.
15 & UNDER
Best and fairest: Isobel Way
Runner-up best and fairest: Tiahna Patten
Saints Way award: Goldie Cartwright.
CLUB PERSON AWARDS
Best clubman: Jake and Emma Sharp.
Club person of the year: John Pryor.
Kevin Smith Perpetual Trophy: Janelle McMasters.