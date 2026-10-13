Social media
Home page>Sport>“Nothing quite like it”:...
Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

<p>PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb\\'s stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy</p>\\n
<p>PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb\\'s stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy</p>\\n

PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb's stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy

Wangaratta product Seb Pasquali etched his name in Australia soccer folklore on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 13, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 17, 2026 • 04:56

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Gapsted Estate's future secured under new ownership

Gapsted Estate's future secured under new ownership
Gapsted Estate's future secured under new ownership
News

Brighter Nights sees music-filled weekend at Bright Brewery

Brighter Nights sees music-filled weekend at Bright Brewery
Brighter Nights sees music-filled weekend at Bright Brewery
News

Bright Twilight Tastings to showcase local flavours

Bright Twilight Tastings to showcase local flavours
Bright Twilight Tastings to showcase local flavours
News

Marathon effort helps Lucas raise $4000 for FightMND

Marathon effort helps Lucas raise $4000 for FightMND
Marathon effort helps Lucas raise $4000 for FightMND