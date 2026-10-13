“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

Wangaratta’s Seb Pasquali has played a huge role in a historic night for Australian soccer on Saturday, helping his South Melbourne side to their first Australia Cup against A-League powerhouse Melbourne Victory. The 26-year-old played 110 minutes of the grueling, drama-packed cup final which had everything, resulting in the ultimate prize for the Hellas. South Melbourne became the first non-A-League club to lift the Australia Cup since it returned in 2014 and the win strengthens their long-running bid to return to the country’s top flight of soccer. Pasquali said it would be a moment he would keep with him for the rest of his life. “It was a really amazing night and special occasion for all involved at South Melbourne,” he said. “To play in a packed Aami Park against one of the most successful A-League teams is just a unique opportunity and we were able to go there and achieve the ultimate prize.” Pasquali was no stranger to the Aami Park stage following previous stints with Melbourne Victory and Western United, but this was on another level. The 29,911 people at Aami Park Saturday night broke an all-time venue attendance record, many of them die-hard South Melbourne supporters who have craved an opportunity on the big stage since the National Soccer League disbanded in 2004. Despite excellent chances for both teams on the night, neither side could find the back of the net in regulation and the match became a roller coaster of emotions through extra-time. Pasquali was unable to block a volley by Denis Genreau who put Victory ahead in the 95th minute. Down 1-0 with minutes to go in the match, substitute Jordan Swibel, who was brought on to replace Pasquali late, put a ball in the box to Bul Juach, whose blocked shot fell to the feet of Max Mikkola. Mikkola scored and sent the record crowd into a frenzy, a moment which Pasquali said still gave him goosebumps. “It represents what it means to the supporters of the club,” he said. “They're supporting us week in, week out, and it's special for them too to get to come and support us on such a platform. “For them to turn up in the numbers that they did and to provide the atmosphere that they did for us, I think I'd be doing them a disservice if I said that they were a 12th man, they were much more than that.” Penalties were full of twists and turns with Souths goalkeeper Javier Lopez required to save the same penalty twice after his first effort was called back for leaving his line too early, only to make another save. Souths converted all of their penalties and when Victory captain Jason Davidson’s spot kick sailed high, it was cup glory for South Melbourne. An experienced onlooker in the high stakes penalty arena, Pasquali said there was no secret to making it any easier than it is for a fan. “You’re hoping that every one of ours goes in and every one of theirs misses,” he said. “It is hard to watch don't get me wrong, but you want to be there, be present, giving as much positive energy as you can to teammates who are taking penalties.” The Hellas found themselves trailing in all five games of their Australia Cup campaign, only to fight back and win on each occasion. “It's just really a unique trait that we've been able to develop, showing that resilience, showing that character, that ability to fight back,” Pasquali said. The 26-year-old signed with South Melbourne in September last year after his former A-League club Western United folded. He’s played more than 60 games for Hellas, becoming a fixture in their midfield across NPL and national cup campaigns. Pasquali said it was not lost on him or any of the players the historical significance of the club, who have seen the likes of Australian soccer greats Ange Postecoglou, Alan Davidson and Kevin Muscat come through. And it’s something he has relished becoming a part of. “There's been a lot of successful players, coaches, a lot of big names in Australian soccer who have come through the dressing room and the club at South Melbourne and we're lucky enough to be here right now and get to this stage,” he said. “The saying goes, leave the shirt in a better place and we've been able to leave our mark on the club, it's really special.” BIG SUPPORT: Seb Pasquali had plenty of family and friends in attendance for his and his South Melbourne team's special night. PHOTO: Kou Media Pasquali said a lot of family and friends including parents Tony and Susan and brother Ryley were in attendance on Saturday night, making the occasion even greater. “They’ve carried me through a lot of tough moments and they deserve those positive emotions and feelings just as much as me,” he said. “They were really proud of me, happy for me and excited about what the win meant… there's just nothing quite like it.” Pasquali and the Hellas will have no time to bask in their celebrations, quickly turning their attention to defending their crown in the Australian Championship, a new second-tier competition which debuted last season. “No doubt there's going to be a lot of clubs who are going to want to knock us off and they're going to bring everything they have and more to do that,” he said. “We've got to be up for the fight and up for that contest in every game now, that's just the reality if you want to achieve success over a consistent period. “We're a hungry group and we're hungry to get back to work tomorrow really and start our title defence.” South Melbourne begins their campaign against the Sutherland Sharks in Sydney this Saturday.