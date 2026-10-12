Myrtleford's Lucas Masin successfully completed his debut marathon on Sunday, taking just under five hours to finish the Nike Melbourne Marathon and help raise funds for FightMND.

The 18 year old year 12 student crossed the finish line at the 04:54:03.00 mark and said it was an amazing experience to be a part of the race.

"It was awesome to be able to run the marathon course, which was a new experience for me," he said.

Lucas said it was incredibly motivating to run alongside the other 22,000 (approximate) participants as they made their way from Batman Avenue to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"A challenge most people face while running is 'hitting the wall', by either being mentally and physically exhausted," he said.

"It hit me with about 10 kilometres to go, which just made it hard to maintain the pace and keep going.

"Bit by bit though, I still pushed through and got it done.

"I would like to express my gratitude to FightMND for allowing me to run on their behalf and a massive thanks to everyone who supported me throughout.

"Especially Mal (coach Mal Wilson), putting in time and effort to build me up to take this challenge on.

"My fundraiser for FightMND has reached around $4000 and I’m super grateful for everyone who donated."

Mal said he was very proud of Lucas' achievements.

"He now belongs to a special group of sports people who have done the ultimate in sport; to train and run a marathon," he said.