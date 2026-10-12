Bright’s vibrant food and wine scene will take centre stage once again this Thursday 15 October, when the Bright Twilight Tastings annual street party transforms Ireland Street into a bustling evening celebration of local produce, flavours and culinary experiences.

The festivities will get underway from 5pm, with a range of local food, wine and produce vendors set to line the street.

Bright Twilight Tastings committee president Amanda Hore said planning for the popular event has progressed smoothly, with strong support from returning stallholders.

“Nearly all of the stallholders from last year have signed up again because they all really enjoyed it and it was a great success for them,” Ms Hore said.

“We have a couple of new stalls lined up as well...it's great to see Billy Button Wines has come on board this year and we’ve got two new food vendors, 'Chopsticks and Bites' and a homemade Italian arancini stall.”

Ms Hore said the event was about more than food, as it provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to reconnect and enjoy the township’s unique atmosphere.

“We hope people will bump into friends they haven’t seen for a while and take a very long and enjoyable stroll down the street,” she said.

“Last year, some people said it took them an hour to traverse Ireland Street because there were so many different people and stalls to stop and chat with.

“After the school holidays and after people have been involved in the ski and other winter-sports season, it’s a chance for everyone in our community to reconnect and enjoy our town.”

For more information, visit www.brighttwilight.com.au.