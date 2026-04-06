Community members have until the end of April to review and comment on a draft policy governing the approach Alpine Shire Council's local laws officers will take when investigating and responding to dog attacks and related incidents.

Council says the proposed policy seeks to ensure the approach is consistent and transparent, so community members know what to expect from officers in situations where they are attacked by a dog, as well as where dog attacks a person or another animal.

While the policy is operational by nature and bound by the Domestic Animal Act 1994, council is inviting community members to review and provide feedback by Thursday, 30 April, for consideration before it is adopted by councillors later this year.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas said the policy aims to create and maintain safer communities across Alpine Shire.

She said while it is the responsibility of the owner to train their dog, sometimes owners may not recognise their dog is capable of attacking a person or another dog.

"Our local laws officers want to help owners recognise the traits of aggressive dogs," she said.

"A lot of people may not realise aggressive behaviour includes growling, rushing, nipping, or biting people or other animals.

"By increasing understanding around what constitutes aggressive behaviour, our local laws officers can also help owners to understand their responsibilities both at home and out in their communities."

The draft policy can be accessed online by visiting council's Engage Alpine page: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/dog-incident-policy.