How long have you lived in the Mt Beauty area?

I’ve lived in My Beauty for just over a year. I moved here from Somerset, UK. Before my stint at home I lived in Canada for four years.

What do you like about living here?

I love the scenery, the rolling green hills that channel your vision down our beautiful valley. I love the pondage and the river. It’s so nice to have multiple bodies of water in town. The community is amazing, everyone is so friendly and always up for a chat.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

Nothing that I can think of off the top of my head.

What do you do for work? Your hobbies and interests?

I work at Honeybird Roastery Kitchen as the manager. I love the quality of food we serve. We have put a lot thought into the menu and its ingredients. We truly enjoy sourcing nutrient dense, flavourful ingredients. This ties into my passion for soil science, restorative farming and nutrient dense food which has led me to part time roles in supporting the restorative agriculture and sustainability sector. I also love to snowboard, mountain bike, hike, run and practice yoga. Unsurprisingly, reconnecting with an Australian friend from my winter seasons in Canada is what landed me and my fiancée in this beautiful town.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

I would take visitors to Honeybird for brunch, Grass Valley for pizza, to the Crank and Mountain Monk for a beer and some great evening vibes, to Big Hill for a pedal and most definitely to the High Country to showcase a part of Australia that I never knew existed.