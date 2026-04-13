Where do you live?

I'm from Northcote in Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

Not often. I was very fortunate, this trip was a 'Weekend Away' prize, which we've turned into a whole week's visit. My family and I are staying in Mount Beauty and doing a few group cycling days to other local towns.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a nurse.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like cycling and football. I'm heading towards retirement, so I'll be able to discover some new hobbies then.

What do you think makes the area unique?

This area is beautiful, lush, green and hilly. The countryside really stands out. Myrtleford is different to our usual beach trip we take for a holiday.

What would you recommend others to do in the area?

Cycling. We're only here for a week, but we've already tried the rail trail and it's got a good gradient and easy to travel. We're thinking about doing other trips here in the future. Maybe walking trips around Mt Feathertop, or similar?