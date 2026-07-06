Where do you live?

I live in Whorouly.

How long have you lived in the area?

I've lived there for three years, but I used to live in Myrtleford before that.

What do you do for a living?

I drive buses for Dysons. For eight years now I've driven the Bright to Mount Hotham snow route. I'm up to 1147 trips so far.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like looking after my kids. I spent 15 years in IT, so I also like computers and software development.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It has a great open area. If you're comparing it to cities, you can really walk around. A lot of people are friendly and give you a wave and a smile.

What would you change about the area?

It needs to have a lot more activities for young people, like an indoor activity centre which stays open later into the night, with a support team.

What would you recommend for people to do while in the area?

Go for more walks: you can find those mosaics hidden around town.