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Where do you live?
I live in Whorouly.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived there for three years, but I used to live in Myrtleford before that.
What do you do for a living?
I drive buses for Dysons. For eight years now I've driven the Bright to Mount Hotham snow route. I'm up to 1147 trips so far.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like looking after my kids. I spent 15 years in IT, so I also like computers and software development.
What do you think makes the area unique?
It has a great open area. If you're comparing it to cities, you can really walk around. A lot of people are friendly and give you a wave and a smile.
What would you change about the area?
It needs to have a lot more activities for young people, like an indoor activity centre which stays open later into the night, with a support team.
What would you recommend for people to do while in the area?
Go for more walks: you can find those mosaics hidden around town.