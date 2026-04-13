How long have you lived in Tawonga?

I moved here with my partner at the time in 1999, from Melbourne via Queensland.

What do you like about living here?

What’s not to like - the beautiful environment, the river and the mountains and the wonderful community.

Would you like to see any changes?

No, I like it just the way it is.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I’m a nurse by profession. I have a small piece of land that I grow a variety of vegetables on, I love bird watching and a while ago I was lucky enough to see the Eastern Whip bird up close. Walking and reading are my favourite pastimes. I recently joined the U3A book club.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Up to Falls Creek to see the high country huts, to Bogong Village, then home to my place for coffee.