How long have you lived in the Upper Kiewa Valley?

All my life 50 years, born and bred here.

What do you like about living here?

There’s not one traffic light.

Would you like to see any changes?

More help for small businesses, as taxes are killing small businesses.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I own and operate Mt Beauty Bobcat. My main hobby is volunteer farming, which is another over taxed industry.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

I would take visitors for a drive up the valley, as every turn gets you another great view.