Where do you live?

I live in Wandiligong.

How long have you lived in the area?

I moved here five years ago from Melbourne.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a general manager at Mystic Bike Park in Bright.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like mountain-biking, paragliding and trail running.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The number of all-round accessible hobbies and attractions available. It doesn't matter what season you're here in, it's always brilliant. Bright is fun for the whole family.

What would you change about the area?

Like any other place, there are multi-faceted issues. Bright's become more popular, so housing is tough at the moment. It's like an alpine Byron Bay. It would be good if somehow the tourism could be spread more evenly around the area.