Where do you live?

I live in Bright.

How long have you lived in the area?

I've been in the area for three years with my partner, but this is the first year we're Bright-based.

What do you do for a living?

I work for Dickens Real Estate.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I hike quite a bit. I love the food and wine scene because my partner owns restaurants and I've previously worked in the food and wine industry for years.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's such a hub of variety of different tourist activities and a central point for the mountains. It's one of those great year-round seasonal towns.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

Go eat a steak at Sir Loin's and sample some local wines with it. The Apex hiking trail is great; it's a slow gradient increase and the views at the end are the best. Take the dogs with you; they'll also enjoy the hike.