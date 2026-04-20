Where do you live?

I'm from Ripplebrooke, near Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

This is my second visit. My family and I are in town for a trip during the school holidays.

What was your favourite thing to do in town?

The escape room was fun. We also went to the ice creamery, saw the Ladies Bath Falls and went bushwalking at the summit.

What would you recommend for others to do in the region?

Definitely try out the escape room. We also went to the Beechworth Gaol the other day.