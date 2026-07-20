Where are you from?

We're from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

About six times a year.

What do you do for a living?

J: I'm a retired physicist.

G: I work as a management strategy consultant.

What are your hobbies and interests?

G: I really enjoy the outdoors: going skiing or cycling and hiking throughout the season.

J: I'm a long-time tennis and squash player.

What do you think makes the area unique?

G: It's managed to keep it's unique and specialty shops.

What would you change about the area?

J: Longer business hours. I'm often surprised when we get here at 5pm from a day of travelling and nothing's open.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

Walk or bike along the rail trail and get up to the mountains during any season.