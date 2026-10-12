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People Around Town - Bright - Jack, Ava, Olivia Poyner

<p>Bright\\'s people around town: Jack, Ava and Olivia Poyner.</p>\\n
<p>Bright\\'s people around town: Jack, Ava and Olivia Poyner.</p>\\n

Bright's people around town: Jack, Ava and Olivia Poyner.

A joint family gathering sees the Poyner kids reunite and make the most of Bright.
Phoebe Morgan
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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