People Around Town - Bright - Jack, Ava, Olivia Poyner

Where are you from? J: Brisbane. A: Melbourne. O: Barwon Heads. How often do you visit the area? A+O: Every holidays. J: Twice a year. What grade are you in? A: Prep. J + O: Grade 6. What are your hobbies and interests? O: I play in my local footy club. I also like playing netball and running. A: I like watching TV, playing games inside and sports outside like netball, swimming and tennis. J: I like to read and play tennis. What is the best thing to do in Bright? J: We all enjoy visiting our grandparents. I like taking in the sights and going to the river. A: Going to the Fairy Shop and lolly shops. O: Spending some time at the bike park. What would you recommend people to do when they visit? O: Visit the waterslide and the river. J: Float on inflatable doughnuts from Bright to Porepunkah along the river. A: Visit the ice cream shop.