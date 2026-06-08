Ovens and King Football Netball League action returns this Saturday after a well earned break from competition over last weekend's King's Birthday.

Round 11 sees Moyhu at home to Milawa, Goorambat hosting Greta, Bright at home to King Valley, Whorouly travelling to North Wangaratta, Tarrawingee at home to Benalla All Blacks, and Bonnie Doon with the bye.

As the Ovens and King Football Netball League season reaches the midway mark of season 2026, let’s take a look at the top goal kickers and shooters in each grade of football and netball as they prepare for the all-important run into finals.

Senior football

Harry Moran (Greta) – 45 goals; Michael Newton (Whorouly) – 44; Corey Smith (North Wangaratta) – 32; David McDonald (Moyhu) – 26; Luke Quirk (Bright) – 25.

A grade netball

Amy Starzer (Bonnie Doon) – 351 goals; Kaylee Allan (Tarrawingee) – 323; Abbey Forrest (Whorouly) – 314; Taylah Reidy (Greta) – 236; Jada Ryan (King Valley) – 190.

Reserves football

Jakeb Meyer (Whorouly) – 35 goals; Dylan C Savage (Tarrawingee) – 32; Angus Kennedy (Greta) – 25; Luke Jenkins (Bonnie Doon) – 17; Will Phillips (Tarrawingee), Daniel Buchan (North Wangaratta) – 16.

B grade netball

Emily Costenaro (Whorouly) – 199 goals; Jemma Smith (Benalla All Blacks) – 177; Kelsey Rigg (Greta) – 174; Emmeline Evans (Bonnie Doon) – 169; Poppy Broomhall (Goorambat) – 166.

B reserve netball

Mia Lynch (Bright), Eloise Sheridan (Whorouly) – 246 goals; Charli Purcell (Bonnie Doon) – 201; Charlotte Aitchison (Milawa) – 169; Ella Murray (North Wangaratta) – 167; Emilee Bell (Moyhu) – 157.

17 and under netball

Keira Thornton (Bonnie Doon) – 374 goals; Danielle Ford (Moyhu) – 235; Carla Flanigan (Greta) – 207; Sophie Gillham (Bright) – 205; Keira Brown (Benalla All Blacks) – 181.

15 and under netball

Millie Johnson (Whorouly) – 244 goals; Harper Robertson (Benalla All Blacks) – 238; Lola Crook (Benalla All Blacks) – 237; Chelsea Canning (Milawa) – 211; Macey Thornton (Bonnie Doon) – 201.