North East Catchment Management Authority (CMA) is proud to announce its chief executive officer, Katie Warner, has been recognised as one of the Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA) Victoria’s Top 50 Women for 2026.

IPAA Victoria is the state’s peak public purpose sector professional association.

The awards are made in two categories: 'established leader' and 'emerging leader'.

A recipient in the Established Leader category, Ms Warner has extensive experience in business development, policy development and strategic planning.

She described the IPAA Victoria recognition as very much about place and said it was humbling to be included among the calibre of women across the public purpose sector who were doing incredible work every day.

“North East Victoria is where I live, work and raise my family; and it’s a region full of passionate people who care deeply about their communities, landscapes and each other,” Ms Warner said.

“From our farmers to Traditional Owners, local volunteers, partner agencies and community groups, the work we do is shared.

"I’m lucky to be part of it.

“I get to see every day the impact of people coming together to tackle complex challenges: whether that’s managing water, responding to climate pressures or supporting resilient communities.

"It’s not always easy, but it is always meaningful.”

Ms Warner paid tribute to staff at NECMA for their dedication and commitment to the region; and to her family who keep her 'grounded, busy and a constant reminder of what really matters'.

The IPAA Victoria Top 50 Women for 2026 Awards will be presented at a function at Melbourne’s Southbank on Thursday 6 August 2026.

All the award winners can be found at: https://www.vic.ipaa.org.au/insights/top-50-women-awards-2026/.