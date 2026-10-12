Members of Myrtleford University of the Third Age (U3A) will welcome acclaimed Larrakia artist, storyteller and musician, Ash Dargan to town for Seniors' Month tomorrow.

He will present 'Cultural Storytelling with Ash Dargan', an engaging performance combining culture, storytelling and music.

Myrtleford U3A president, Jan Mock, said members were keen to bring Mr Dargan back after enjoying his previous performances.

"He's just unbelievable; he's a world-artist," she said.

"He plays multiple didgeridoos and whenever he's overseas, he collects Indigenous instruments and learns how to play them.

"With one of them, he played it with his nose.

"When I saw it, I thought, 'Oh, [he will only be able to play] a note or two', but it was a whole piece."

The performance will mark Mr Dargan's third visit to Myrtleford U3A.

Through his didgeridoo playing he brings Australian stories and scenes to life.

Ms Mock recalled one piece depicting dingoes circling a campsite.

"When he played it, you could hear the dingoes," she said.

The Savoy Club will host the Myrtleford performance this Thursday 15 October, from 2pm to 3pm.

Entry is free for U3A members, with a gold coin donation requested from non-members.

Mr Dargan will also perform at the Mount Beauty Community Centre as part of Seniors' Week this Friday 16 October, from 10am to 11am.

The Mount Beauty performance is free.