Community members now have an additional two weeks to submit their feedback on the draft Alpine Shire Rural Directions Strategy, with the engagement period extended until Monday, 27 April.

The draft strategy sets out a vision for rural land across Alpine Shire and identifies six strategic directions that will guide future actions in relevant townships, including Dederang, Freeburgh, Harrietville, Merriang, Merriang South, Mudgegonga, Myrtleford and Wandiligong.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, thanked the people that have had their say on the draft strategy so far, either by completing the online survey or attending one of the in-person drop-in sessions held in March.

"Our strategic planners heard from a number of community members at the drop-in sessions held in Harrietville, Wandiligong, Porepunkah, and Myrtleford," she said.

"We are also continuing to hear from people via our online survey on Engage Alpine."

Engagement for the draft strategy began in 2025, with council receiving more than 200 responses from community members during the pre-draft engagement period.

Findings from this period were collated into an engagement summary report, which is publicly available on Engage Alpine.

Cr Nicholas encouraged people to take advantage of the extended engagement period to review the draft strategy.

"If you missed the opportunity to attend the drop-in sessions but would like to talk to someone in person, you can arrange a one-on-one meeting with one of our strategic planners," she said.

"Alternatively, you can complete the online survey, which will remain open until Monday, 27 April, or provide your feedback via email or over the phone."

Community members can provide feedback on the draft strategy, or make an appointment with a strategic planner, by emailing info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au or calling (03) 5755 0555.

More information is available online via Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/alpine-rural-directions-strategy