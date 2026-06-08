Students and staff at Marian College in Myrtleford staged their annual production last week to a number of fine reviews.

‘The Good, The Bard and The Aussie’ was a contemporary rendering of a number of scenes from some of Shakespeare's most famous plays.

Local primary schools were able to see the show in advance at the college's final dress rehearsal on 27 May, before the opening night show the following evening.

Friday, 29 May, saw a matinee performance before the closing night show, which was sold out.

"It was a joyous occasion on the final night when loads of cast and crew from previous years were present in the audience," director Vicky McGowan said.

"This work was handled extremely well by the courageous cast who [mastered] both the drama and the comedy.

"Their work formed some of the content of their religious education unit on 'Belonging'.

"A great sense of inclusion was felt throughout both the preparation and the performances.

"Each student involved had their chance to shine in their chosen arena; from acting, working as part of the crew, lights, sound, design, wardrobe, properties, catering and so on.

"It certainly took the Marian village to support and complete this project, but a special shout-out to the creative team of Anna Fin-Genero, Michael Guinane and Suzanne Cusack."

The cast and crew ensemble comprised 35 students across all year levels and was enhanced by 26 members of the year 8 level and 42 members of the year 7 level.