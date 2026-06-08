The Marian College community was able to gather to celebrate Reconciliation Week, a time for all Australians to learn, reflect and take meaningful action toward stronger relationships with First Nations peoples, last Wednesday, 3 June.

The assembly commenced with the college's leadership team leading attendees in prayer and introducing Indigenous symbols integrated within the local community, such as the Aboriginal flag and the message stick.

The students were graced with the presence of Bangerang Elder, Uncle Dozer Atkinson, who shared stories from his childhood growing up on a mission.

"Hearing him speak about the changes he has witnessed, especially around the 1967 Referendum and the shift toward recognising Aboriginal people as citizens, helped us understand how recent this history really is," student Libby Boland said.

"One of the strongest messages he left us with was the importance of being an upstander.

"He encouraged us not to stay silent when we see injustice, but to step forward, support others and use our voices in meaningful ways."

Uncle Dozer finished his talk by playing the didgeridoo, which offered a unique and memorable glimpse into traditional storytelling.

This year’s Reconciliation Week theme, 'All In', served as a reminder reconciliation only works when everyone chooses to participate.

Uncle Dozer’s call to be an upstander showed those gathered that silence is a form of bystanding and real change begins when people speak up and support one another.

"As a school community, we were encouraged to recognise reconciliation is an ongoing commitment, one which asks us to learn, act and walk forward together," Libby said.