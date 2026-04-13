Community members throughout the Alpine Shire have been encouraged to have their say on local policing issues during a virtual Neighbourhood Policing Forum later this month.

The Wangaratta Victoria Police Neighbourhood Policing Forum welcomes stakeholders, local services and community members to talk with police about what issues are important to community members in the local area.

The forum, to be held from 6pm on Thursday, 30 April, will explore topics including current crime trends and crime prevention, family violence, young people, road policing and drug related crime.

Acting Inspector and Wangaratta Local Area Commander Nathan Ractliffe said the forum has traditionally been held face-to-face at various locations across the Alpine, Wangaratta and Moira shire which make up the Wangaratta Police Service Area, but this year will be the first forum held online.

“We believe we will be able to provide all participants with a greater opportunity and activity to engage with your local police,” he said.

It will be run by a Victoria Police panel, and questions will be taken from the audience throughout the event.

The Wangaratta Police Service Area encompasses about 12,500km2 and 75,000 residents.

A Microsoft Teams link will be made available via email to all registered attendees on the day of the event.

Registration is essential via the link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/1983999921172