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Lay off cuts to aged care funding: Haines

<p>CUT THE CUTS: Indi MP Helen Haines has joined the growing call for the federal government not to cut the health insurance rebate for older Australians. PHOTO: Mr Bolota AdobeStock_2036242135</p>\\n
<p>CUT THE CUTS: Indi MP Helen Haines has joined the growing call for the federal government not to cut the health insurance rebate for older Australians. PHOTO: Mr Bolota AdobeStock_2036242135</p>\\n

CUT THE CUTS: Indi MP Helen Haines has joined the growing call for the federal government not to cut the health insurance rebate for older Australians. PHOTO: Mr Bolota AdobeStock_2036242135

Indi MP urges government to rethink cutting health insurance rebate for older Australians.
Shane Douthie
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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