Emergency services rescued a teenage girl hiking in a remote area of the Bogong High Plains last Friday 10 July.

VICSES Falls Creek Unit volunteers were called to assist with the extrication of an injured patient, alongside Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria crews, at around 10.55am and assisted in transferring the patient to Falls Creek village.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics assisted the teenage girl, who was suffering with a previous injury, back to Falls Creek.

They said no emergency treatment or transport to hospital was required.

In a Facebook post, Eyewatch - Wangaratta Police Service Area said favourable weather conditions and outstanding coordination between all agencies saw the rescue completed safely and without incident.

“The injured hiker was then able to receive the medical treatment they needed,” the post read.

“This rescue is a great reminder that conditions in alpine environments can change rapidly.

“If you’re planning a trip into the High Country, always check the weather forecast, let someone know your plans, carry the right equipment and be prepared for conditions to change quickly.

“A fantastic result and a great example of emergency services working together.”